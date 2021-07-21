Position Summary



Work in an environment that offers: Positive and supportive team culture + flexible working arrangements available

Full time permanent position with a leader in regional healthcare

The ability to make a difference to our patients

The Position Position Title: Koori Mental Health Liaison Officer (KMHLO)

Classification: Community Development Worker XX9

Salary per hour (exc. super): $41.48 per hour

Hours per fortnight: 80

Employment Status: Full-time ongoing

Bendigo Health Our 700 bed state of the art hospital was built in 2017. We are a leader in regional health care, combining outstanding services with a strong education, training and personal development culture. We have all of the latest technologies allowing our 4500 staff to deliver Excellent Care to Every Person, Every Time. Our teams are friendly and we offer a supportive working environment for career progression. Remuneration is in accordance with Victorian Public Health Enterprise Agreements and generous salary packaging arrangements are offered to all staff.

The Team The Integrated Care Services Division offers a diverse range of programs and services which provide high quality person centred care to patients, clients, residents and consumers in Bendigo and across the Loddon Mallee Region. Services are provided in inpatient, outpatient, community, home and residential care settings. Our services include; Aboriginal Services and Diversity, Allied Health, Community Programs, Health Promotion, Outpatient Rehabilitation Service, Pastoral Care and Chaplaincy Services, Rehabilitation & Geriatric Medicine, Palliative Care, Residential Care Services, Transition Care and Volunteer Services. In addition the Executive Director Integrated Care Services has professional responsibilities as the Chief Allied Health Officer As such the CAHO is focused on leading and supporting the allied health professional workforce to feel valued and empowered to provide exceptional, quality care.

Bendigo Region Bendigo is one of Victoria’s fastest growing regional cities making it a great city to live and work in. Bendigo provides services for the region’s population of over 300,000 and so the city offers excellent schools, shopping and cultural precincts, sporting facilities and various tertiary facilities. We can offer generous flexible working arrangements - giving you more time to enjoy the fantastic restaurants, beautiful parks, walking trials and wineries within our region.

Diversity and Inclusion Bendigo Health is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We embrace diversity and social inclusion and encourage people from a diverse cultural background, people with disabilities and or Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people to apply.

How to apply For further information on the position please refer to the position description available on our website www.bendigohealth.org.au. Applications are to be submitted online. If successful for a position at Bendigo Health you must provide evidence of your full immunisation record as part of the onboarding process. ·

