Position Details
Reference Number 32253
Position Title Koori Mental Health Liaison Officer (KMHLO
Employment Type Full time - permanent
Division Integrated Care Services
Location Bendigo - Main campuses
EBA Classification
EBA:  Allied Health Professionals (Victorian Public Health Sector) Single Interest Enterprise Agreement 2020 - 2021
Classification:  COMM DEV WKR CL2BYR3
Hours per fortnight 80
Position Summary

Work in an environment that offers: 

  • Positive and supportive team culture + flexible working arrangements available
  • Full time permanent position with a leader in regional healthcare
  • The ability to make a difference to our patients


The Position 

Position Title: Koori Mental Health Liaison Officer (KMHLO)
Classification: Community Development Worker XX9
Salary per hour (exc. super): $41.48 per hour
Hours per fortnight: 80
Employment Status: Full-time ongoing


Bendigo Health

Our 700 bed state of the art hospital was built in 2017. We are a leader in regional health care, combining outstanding services with a strong education, training and personal development culture. We have all of the latest technologies allowing our 4500 staff to deliver Excellent Care to Every Person, Every Time. Our teams are friendly and we offer a supportive working environment for career progression. Remuneration is in accordance with Victorian Public Health Enterprise Agreements and generous salary packaging arrangements are offered to all staff.


The Team

The Integrated Care Services Division offers a diverse range of programs and services which provide high quality person centred care to patients, clients, residents and consumers in Bendigo and across the Loddon Mallee Region.  Services are provided in inpatient, outpatient, community, home and residential care settings.

Our services include; Aboriginal Services and Diversity, Allied Health, Community Programs, Health Promotion, Outpatient Rehabilitation Service, Pastoral Care and Chaplaincy Services, Rehabilitation & Geriatric Medicine, Palliative Care, Residential Care Services, Transition Care and Volunteer Services.

In addition the Executive Director Integrated Care Services has professional responsibilities as the Chief Allied Health Officer As such the CAHO is focused on leading and supporting the allied health professional workforce to feel valued and empowered to provide exceptional, quality care.


Bendigo Region

Bendigo is one of Victoria’s fastest growing regional cities making it a great city to live and work in. Bendigo provides services for the region’s population of over 300,000 and so the city offers excellent schools, shopping and cultural precincts, sporting facilities and various tertiary facilities. We can offer generous flexible working arrangements - giving you more time to enjoy the fantastic restaurants, beautiful parks, walking trials and wineries within our region.


Diversity and Inclusion

Bendigo Health is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We embrace diversity and social inclusion and encourage people from a diverse cultural background, people with disabilities and or Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people to apply.


How to apply

For further information on the position please refer to the position description available on our website www.bendigohealth.org.au.  Applications are to be submitted online. If successful for a position at Bendigo Health you must provide evidence of your full immunisation record as part of the onboarding process.

Selection Criteria
Essential:
01.Experience in providing support and advocacy for Aboriginal patients and families and maintaining positive relationships with the local community.

Essential:
02.A sound knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal culture, society and kinship networks in addition to being accepted by the Aboriginal community.

Essential:
03.A good understanding of the challenges faced by Aboriginal people entering a main stream health service specifically around mental health and social and emotional wellbeing.

Essential:
04.Knowledge of current practice for the advancement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander’s health and wellbeing.

Essential:
05.Ability to work as part of a team to collaborate for the best possible outcomes for every patient referred to the KMHLO, including confidence to liaise effectively with doctors, nurses, specialists and allied health professionals.

Essential:
06.Excellent written, interpersonal and verbal communication skills including the capacity to represent the needs of patients and/or staff at various forums/committees.

Essential:
07.Capacity to undertake and/or support evaluation, quality or research activities and conduct staff training.

Essential:
08.Demonstrated ability to capture and work with statistical data and information, in particular patient statistics.

Essential:
09.Ability to adapt to change with little notice and capacity to prioritise competing demands.

Essential:
10.Ability to manage both community and work expectations particularly in respect to working within a mainstream organisation.
Contact Person Dave Kerr
Contact Number (0419) 235 519
Contact Email dave.kerr@bendigohealth.org.au
Alternate Contact Person Andrea Sloane
Alternate Contact Number (0400) 521 781
Closing Date 21/07/2021
Position Description
KMHLO Position Description.docx Open
Please note that this position will close at 11:45pm on the closing date.
Please ensure your application is added before this time as we do not accept late applications.

